Sheeran Denies Copying Idea For 'Shape of You' At UK Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (March 7, 2022, 5:44 PM GMT) -- Ed Sheeran has denied borrowing ideas from less-well-known artists for his songs without acknowledgement, as a copyright dispute over hit single "Shape of You" continued at a London court on Monday. The Grammy winner leaves court after saying he had used samples from unknown artists throughout his career that were "cleared with the writer." (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) The Grammy winner continues to testify at the High Court, rejecting claims by two writers who have accused him of lifting the hook for his 2017 smash single. Sheeran hit back at suggestions that he was a "magpie" who often threw ideas from other...

