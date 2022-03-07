9F Seeks Quick Dismissal Of IPO Fraud Suit

By McCord Pagan (March 7, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- Digital financial products platform 9F Inc. and its underwriter Credit Suisse urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a putative class action against it stemming from its initial public offering, arguing it didn't mislead investors about a legal dispute with a business partner in China. Among other things, 9F and associated entities argued that the lawsuit and countersuit with insurance company Property and Casualty Co. Ltd., or PICC, in China over service fees was properly disclosed to investors, and that the lead plaintiff lacks standing to pursue the case, according to a filing Friday. "But plaintiff's allegations rely solely on...

