High Court Won't Hear Donziger Disbarment Challenge

By Ryan Boysen (March 7, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Embattled human rights attorney Steven Donziger was dealt another setback in his decadeslong legal battle with Chevron Corp. on Monday, after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it won't review a New York disciplinary panel's decision to disbar Donziger over allegations he bribed an Ecuadorian judge. Donziger's law license was suspended in 2018, four years after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled that a massive $9.5 billion judgment Donziger won against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court had been tainted with fraud and bribery, and was therefore unenforceable. Donziger was formally disbarred in 2020, but in his Feb. 4 petition asking the...

