Freeman Mathis Taps 5 Insurance Attys For 1st Chicago Office

By Josh Liberatore (March 7, 2022, 2:51 PM EST) -- Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP opened its first Chicago office, bringing on board five former Goldberg Segalla LLP attorneys, including three partners, to run the new locale that will focus on the firm's growing insurance practice, the firm confirmed to Law360. Jonathan Schwartz, a partner since 2014 in Goldberg Segalla's global insurance services practice group, joins Freeman Mathis as a partner in its insurance coverage and extracontractual liability group. He will head the Chicago location as office chair. Schwartz, who announced the move on social media Monday morning, is joined at Freeman Mathis by fellow Goldberg Segalla partners Donald Patrick Eckler...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS