Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Won't Budge On Lawyer Fronting Client's Sanctions

By James Boyle (March 7, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- An attorney for two plaintiffs suing a Pittsburgh-based grocery chain over its mask policy cannot front the payment of his clients' $10,000 sanction for delaying discovery, a federal judge ruled Friday, distregarding an ethics opinion filed by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Debbie Vidovich and Ben Zytnick have until March 18 to pay the nearly $10,000 sanction imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Judge Fischer delayed her December order to give the plaintiffs' attorney time to request an ethics opinion on whether it is acceptable for him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!