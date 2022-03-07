Judge Won't Budge On Lawyer Fronting Client's Sanctions

By James Boyle (March 7, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- An attorney for two plaintiffs suing a Pittsburgh-based grocery chain over its mask policy cannot front the payment of his clients' $10,000 sanction for delaying discovery, a federal judge ruled Friday, distregarding an ethics opinion filed by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. Debbie Vidovich and Ben Zytnick have until March 18 to pay the nearly $10,000 sanction imposed by Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Judge Fischer delayed her December order to give the plaintiffs' attorney time to request an ethics opinion on whether it is acceptable for him to...

