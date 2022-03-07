Biz Must Face Superfund Cleanup Claims In NJ Contract Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 7, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge has kept alive a long-running lawsuit seeking to hold G-I Holdings Inc. liable for Superfund cleanup costs at a former chlorine production facility, rejecting the company's stance that Ashland LLC is barred from disclaiming responsibility after its predecessor took the opposite position for years. In a two-page order without any explanation, Judge Peter A. Bogaard of Morris County Superior Court on Friday issued a split ruling on competing summary judgment motions from G-I and Ashland over which entity must cover cleanup expenses at a Linden site where G-I predecessor GAF Corp. previously operated the plant....

