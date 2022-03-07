Deputy SF City Atty Is New GC Of California Labor Agency

By James Mills (March 7, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a San Francisco deputy city attorney to serve as general counsel for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Lisa Powell, who has been with the city attorney's office for three years, will provide legal counsel for the agency, which oversees seven state departments handling economic development, workforce development, tax collection and enforcement of labor laws, Newsom's office announced Friday. She is to start the job sometime in April, she said. "I'm very excited and honored to be appointed to this important position," Powell told Law 360 Pulse on Monday morning. "It came about just...

