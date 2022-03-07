High Court Turns Away OptumHealth ERISA Battle

By Rachel Stone (March 7, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined OptumHealth Care Solutions' invitation to review a decision that the health care provider should be a defendant in a federal benefits law case alleging OptumHealth and insurer Aetna tricked patients into paying fees disguised as medical expenses. The high court denied OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC's petition for a writ of certiorari in a case lodged by a participant in an Aetna-affiliated health insurance plan's Employee Retirement Income Security Act against Aetna and third-party service provider OptumHealth. Aetna was not involved in the high court petition. The health plan participant, Sandra M. Peters, filed suit in...

