NY Adviser Fights SEC's Proposed $1.9M Fine

By Isaac Monterose (March 7, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A New York investment adviser and his firm on Sunday opposed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed $1.9 million fine after they were found liable for hiding his father's industry ban, arguing that investors didn't suffer losses. Gregory M. Grenda and his firm Grenda Group LLC urged U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss to reject the SEC's "excessive and unduly punitive" proposed fine and permanent injunction bid to stop future securities violations. He also requested a hearing about whether the SEC's proposed punishment is justified. In his 19-page filing, Grenda told the judge that he and his firm interpreted the SEC's...

