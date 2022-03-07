NJ Agency Can Reimburse Reinstated Worker's Legal Fees

By Emily Lever (March 7, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Civil Service Commission can, but doesn't have to, reimburse legal fees for a fired public servant who sued for reinstatement, as long as she wasn't terminated in bad faith, a New Jersey state appeals court decided Monday. A three-judge panel ordered the state's Civil Service Commission to rethink its denial of counsel fees for an education employee who got her discipline reduced. The employee didn't meet the threshold to receive mandatory legal fees, but may receive them if the commission sees fit, the panel wrote in a non-precedential decision. "Given the idiosyncratic history of this matter, the Commission...

