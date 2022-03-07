Treasury Report Takes Aim At Labor Market Competition

By Matthew Perlman (March 7, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- A report released Monday by the U.S. Department of the Treasury found that a lack of competition in labor markets is leading to lower wages and less mobility for workers while also having broad negative impacts on the country's economy. The report looked at a number of trends and conditions that the authors said have resulted in wages in the U.S. being roughly 20% lower than they would be if labor markets were fully competitive, with wage losses even higher in certain industries like manufacturing. It offers a number of recommendations to address the issue, including increased antitrust enforcement, efforts to...

