Payments Biz To Pay Up To $84M To Settle Overbilling Suit

By Elise Hansen (March 7, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- A payment processing company has agreed to pay up to $84 million to resolve merchant allegations of overbilling in a settlement reached shortly before trial, according to documents filed in Nebraska federal court. Central Payment Co. LLC agreed to establish a settlement fund of up to $84 million to pay cash benefits to a class of merchants who accused the company of overcharging for its payment processing services. Central Payment was acquired by payments company Total System Services Inc., also called TSYS, which has itself merged with Global Payments Inc. The preliminary deal, explained in court filings Friday, was reached just...

