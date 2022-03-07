CBD Co. Gets Claims Trimmed Over Failed Biz Transaction

By Katryna Perera (March 7, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed counterclaims lodged against cannabis company India Globalization Capital by Apogee Financial Investments, who claimed the cannabinoid research company caused the downfall of Apogee, its principal and a brokerage it had bought. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni filed her order on Friday and only kept in place one breach of contract claim brought by Apogee's principal, John Clarke. According to the order, Clarke alleged that Maryland-based IGC breached the shares agreement the parties signed in 2014 for the sale of Midtown Partners & Co. LLC — a broker-dealer owned by Apogee, of which Clarke was the...

