Feds Say Canada Lumber Duties Row Belongs Under USMCA

By Grace Dixon (March 7, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. government urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss out a Canadian conglomerate's challenge to estimated duties on softwood lumber, saying the suit is precluded by a similar challenge from Canada under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. J.D. Irving Ltd. filed suit at the CIT in December, claiming its recent shipments of softwood lumber should be subject to a 1.57% cash deposit rate that was automatically assigned at the outset of a 2020 administrative review rather than an 11.59% rate it was tagged with after a 2019 administrative review. But the federal government told the court on Friday that Canada...

