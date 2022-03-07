Gibson Dunn Adds Real Estate Law Expert In LA

By Jack Rodgers (March 7, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added an attorney focused on real estate law to its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Monday. Lauren Giovannone joins Gibson Dunn's Los Angeles office as a partner and focuses on transactional disputes within the hospitality industry, the firm said. She works with real estate development companies and financial institutions on the development of large, mix-use projects and joins the firm's real estate practice group. That representation in hospitality work also includes representing clients working on theme and water parks, residential property developments, condo hotels and other resorts, the firm said. Giovannone received her law...

