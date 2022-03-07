10th Circ. Backs Comcast Unit's $14M Superfund Liability

By Clark Mindock (March 7, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday affirmed a Comcast unit's obligation to pay $14 million to help clean up a Superfund site in Oklahoma, backing a lower court's decision to hold the company liable for its predecessor's pollution. The appeals court affirmed the district court's ruling after TCI Pacific Communications LLC appealed the lower court's decision to tie the company to the pollution of the now-dissolved Tulsa Fuel & Manufacturing Co., which operated a zinc smelter over 100 years ago in the area. The Tenth Circuit said in its published opinion that the lower court was right to pierce the corporate veil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS