Skadden Brings In Cozen O'Connor Class Action Co-Chairs

By Jack Karp (March 7, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Two leaders of Cozen O'Connor's class action practice have left the firm to join Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as partners, according to an announcement Monday. Meredith C. Slawe and Michael W. McTigue Jr. have joined Skadden's mass torts, insurance and consumer litigation group from Cozen O'Connor, where they co-chaired that firm's class action group, Skadden said in the announcement. Slawe and McTigue have defended clients against class actions involving privacy, false advertising and Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims. They also help clients with mass arbitration efforts, Skadden added. "Aggregate litigation — meaning class actions, mass torts and now,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS