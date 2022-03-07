4 States Support Okla. In Tribal Power-Sharing Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 7, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- Four states threw their support behind Oklahoma in its bid to have the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state has concurrent authority with the federal government to prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes against Native Americans that take place on tribal lands. In an amicus curiae brief filed Monday, the states of Texas, Louisiana, Nebraska and Virginia argued in favor of Oklahoma, challenging a ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that, the states say, has essentially "ousted" the state's jurisdiction and ability to prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed against Native Americans in tribal territories. The states, like Oklahoma...

