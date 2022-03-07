AMS Scores $48M Win In Texas Trade Secrets Fight

By Adam Lidgett (March 7, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has found that light sensor maker Renesas Electronics America Inc. must fork over more than $48 million to AMS Sensors USA Inc. in a trade secrets and contract suit. In a Monday opinion, U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III laid out how much Renesas, which had been known as Intersil, owes to AMS, which had been known as Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions. Judge Mazzant said that Renesas owes at least about $48.2 million, which included the $8,546,000 Judge Mazzant said was owed in disgorgement for use of AMS' trade secret. The judge said Monday that AMS...

