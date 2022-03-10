Ex-McDermott Partner Joins O'Melveny Liability Group In NY

By Matt Perez (March 10, 2022, 3:32 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has announced the hiring of a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner for its product liability and mass torts practice group out of New York. Nexus Sea, a litigator handling matters involving pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions, joins as a partner, the firm announced Monday. "O'Melveny provides me with an extraordinary opportunity to join a top-ranked product liability practice and team up with some of the best trial lawyers in the country," Sea told Law360 on Thursday. He added that "as an advocate of increased diversity and inclusion in our profession, O'Melveny's collaborative culture, diversity and inclusion...

