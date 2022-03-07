Quinn Emanuel Taps Ex-NY Official For Digital Assets Practice

By Katryna Perera (March 7, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said Monday that a former executive deputy superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services and federal prosecutor has joined the firm as a partner based in New York City. Katherine Lemire, who also spent a dozen years combined as a prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office and in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, has joined Quinn Emanuel's digital assets disputes and regulation practice group. Prior to joining the firm, Lemire served as the executive deputy superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, where she oversaw...

