Dish, SiriusXM Attys Score $3.3M In Fees Over Tech IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (March 8, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has awarded more than $3 million in attorney fees to Baker Botts-led Dish Network and Kramer Levin-led SiriusXM for prevailing in infringement litigation after a patent on video playback technology was invalidated. In a pair of individual orders filed on Monday, U.S District Judge Richard G. Andrews awarded $1.45 million in attorney fees to counsel for Dish Network LLC and granted $1.86 million to attorneys for SiriusXM Radio Inc. for defending their respective clients in two separate suits brought by patent-holding company Dragon Intellectual Property LLC. SiriusXM is represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and...

