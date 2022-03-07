Clovis Agrees To Reforms, $2.3M Atty Fee In Drug Trial Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 7, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- Cancer drug researcher Clovis Oncology Inc. has agreed to pay a $2.3 million attorney fee and adopt corporate governance reforms to settle a 5-year-old derivative suit originally alleging insider trading and knowing duty breaches tied to misleading disclosures about a drug's prospects. Filed in Delaware Chancery Court on Friday, the settlement still requires approval from Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III and the stockholders. The deal would end litigation over claims the company's board of directors failed to adequately oversee or report on work on a lung cancer treatment, rociletinib, which was initially promising, but later found unlikely to be approved....

