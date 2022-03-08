Foley Hoag Snags Ex-McCarter & English Immigration Partner

By Marco Poggio (March 8, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- Foley Hoag LLP has poached a partner and practice leader from McCarter & English LLP to boost its immigration team in New York, the firm confirmed Tuesday. Amy Haberman, the former chair of the labor and employment law practice at McCarter & English, will assist domestic and multinational corporate clients with their employment-based immigration needs, beefing up Foley Hoag's presence in the immigration law market, the firm said. In particular, Haberman advises clients on immigration matters stemming from mergers and acquisitions, an area that is booming. She also helps clients with the I-9 process, which is used to verify the identity...

