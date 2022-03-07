SPAC CEO Awarded Some Defense Fees For Suits, SEC Probe

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 7, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- The founder of a special purpose acquisition company that triggered a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation after it merged with 180 Life Sciences Corp. is entitled under company bylaws to a portion of her legal defense, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday. In a 27-page opinion, Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will ordered the company to pay some of Dr. Marlene Krauss' legal costs in connection with an SEC subpoena and some company litigation, but denied her summary judgment on other fees, saying that advancement in some cases was "more nuanced" and would need to be determined at trial. "Because summary judgment is...

