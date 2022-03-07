6th Circ. Says Union Does Not Owe Worker Pension Benefits

By Beverly Banks (March 7, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Monday that a union does not owe benefits to an employee who reentered the workforce after his retirement, saying the funds' suspension of pension payments was lawful. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Michigan federal judge's August 2021 ruling that William Helgemo is not entitled to pension benefits from the funds for Operating Engineers Local 324, because the funds' policy eliminates payouts for retirees who return to work in a similar position. "The pension fund reasonably concluded that Helgemo's post-retirement employment had plenty of overlap in skills with his previous position at Hardman," the panel said....

