Pol's Aide Avoids Prison For Lying To Feds In Pot Bribe Case

By Chris Villani (March 7, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A federal judge agreed Monday to accept a no-jail plea agreement for the one-time chief of staff to a convicted former politician, reversing course after rejecting a similar deal last year, when he said the aide's conduct deserved a stint in prison. Genoveva Andrade put her head in her hands and wept as U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said she would not have to go to prison after admitting to lying to investigators in connection with the corruption case against her former boss, Jasiel Correia. Judge Woodlock, as is his wont, spent hours considering arguments from both prosecutors and defense...

