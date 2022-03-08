9th Circ. Revives Pritzker Levine $2.7M EB-5 Fraud Fee Claim

By Grace Dixon (March 8, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel found on Monday Pritzker Levine LLP is entitled to a payout from a $25 million fund it helped amass to pay out foreign investors caught up in an EB-5 visa fraud scheme, ordering the district court to recalculate the firm's fee award. Through Pritzker Levine, the former business partner of San Francisco Regional Center LLC's owner filed claims in California state court in 2015 against the center, owner Thomas M. Henderson and two family members for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars from foreign investors who thought they were participating in the EB-5 immigrant investment program. While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS