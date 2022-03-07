Pentagon Commits To Draining Hawaiian Fuel Tanks After Spill

By Morgan Conley (March 7, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday it has decided to "defuel" and retire the fuel storage facility that is at the center of an ongoing contaminated water crisis that has been impacting Honolulu residents since November. There have been several reported fuel spills over the years at the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks, and another was discovered in November after military families who use the local water system complained of their tap water smelling of fuel. In a statement announcing the closure of the Red Hill facility, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the decision was made after a thorough review...

