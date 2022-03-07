Madoff Trustee Says 2nd Circ. Ruling Revives $265M Clawback

By Vince Sullivan (March 7, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The trustee overseeing the liquidation of the funds used by Bernie Madoff to fleece investors out of billions told a New York federal judge Monday that a recent ruling from the Second Circuit should revive his case to claw back $265 million from financial institutions that benefited from Madoff's Ponzi scheme. In a brief filed by Irving H. Picard in his capacity as the trustee in the liquidation proceedings of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, he said his suit against ABN Amro Bank Ltd. claiming it received $265 million in fraudulent profits from Madoff's scheme should be reinstated at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS