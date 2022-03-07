NFL Suspends Atlanta Falcons Star For Betting On Games

By Zachary Zagger (March 7, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- The NFL announced on Monday that Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley will be banned at least through the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on league games last year. The league said the betting occurred during a five-day period in November when Ridley was away from the team and club facilities on the non-football illness list. The league said its investigation "uncovered no evidence" that "any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way." Nor was there evidence that coaches, staff, teammates or other players were aware of his betting activity, the NFL said....

