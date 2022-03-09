Exploring The Intersection Of ESG And Anti-Bribery Ethics

By Sharie Brown (March 9, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, compliance and reporting has been top of mind in 2021 and will remain a key focus in 2022 because investors increasingly want to make responsible investments. To respond to this groundswell of interest, many companies are already voluntarily communicating about environmental sustainability, social and human capital issues, and ethics and governance matters. The connection between ESG and bribery and corruption is unfolding. Like other ESG topics, there is not a single, mandated, consistent ESG framework for bribery risks at this time. To help shed light on this evolving topic, this article explores some connections...

