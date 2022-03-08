Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Software Co. Duck Creek Urges Court To Sanction Ex-VP

By Clarice Silber (March 8, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Insurance software company Duck Creek Technologies LLC and its parent Duck Creek Technologies Inc. have asked a Connecticut federal court to sanction its former vice president of sales, who sued both companies alleging gender discrimination at the end of last year.

In a motion filed on Monday, Boston-based Duck Creek said that Kerry Macca, who was fired from the company in September 2019, "improperly circumvented the discovery process by taking confidential information, without authorization, from a Duck Creek employee after plaintiff's separation from employment with Duck Creek."

"On multiple occasions, plaintiff requested that a then-current employee, Christy Baze, provide her with...

Attached Documents

