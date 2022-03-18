BCLP Adds DLA Piper Real Estate Partner In Chicago

By Lauraann Wood (March 18, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has announced that the firm has added a partner to its Chicago ranks who brings experience helping clients in every aspect of real estate transactions and previously helped lead DLA Piper's global "proptech" practice. Heidi Azulay joined BCLP earlier this month after working for more than 17 years at DLA Piper, and spending the last two of those years as a co-leader of DLA's global proptech — property technology — practice group. Her practice involves helping clients navigate real estate transactions and financing, and advising them in the areas where real estate, technology and venture capital...

