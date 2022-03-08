Trampoline Park Says 7th Circ. Is Open To Coverage For Virus

By Ben Zigterman (March 8, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- A Northern Illinois trampoline park told the Seventh Circuit that its ruling in December against policyholders in their COVID-19 coverage suits allowed for coverage when access to a property is completely prohibited. An Illinois trampoline park in a COVID-19 coverage case told the Seventh Circuit in Chicago that its insurance policy does not require a structural alternation to have a covered loss. (Getty Images) Jump Buffalo Grove LLC argued Monday that its policy with Cincinnati Insurance Co. does not require a structural alteration to have a covered loss. Between COVID-19 and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's pandemic orders prohibiting customers from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS