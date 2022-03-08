Judge Won't Pour Out False Ad Suit Over Coffee Can Labels

By Gina Kim (March 8, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday largely allowed a consumer to proceed with a proposed false advertising class action against Kroger over its coffee product labels, which allegedly shortchanged customers, but stopped short of granting injunctive relief because the consumer is now aware of the grocery chain's tactics. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel partially denied Kroger Co.'s motion to dismiss plaintiff Anthony Womick's proposed class action accusing the grocery chain of overstating the number of cups of coffee servings its store brand products can produce. The judge allowed Womick's consumer fraud and deceptive business practices claims under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS