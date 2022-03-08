Pa. County Sues Union To Stop St. Patrick's Day 911 Strike

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 8, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh's Allegheny County has sued the union representing employees at its 911 dispatch center to prevent a threatened walk out on St. Patrick's Day weekend, when county-wide festivities could lead to a strain on the emergency response system. The county sued Service Employees International Union Local 668 in state court on Monday, seeking an injunction against a possible strike and claiming that while dispatchers have been stretched thin with mandatory overtime because of pandemic-related staffing shortages, new hires in training would be coming soon. A strike at this juncture would put public safety at risk, the county said. The "strike threatened here...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS