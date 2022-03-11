Duane Morris Adds Employment Attorney In Houston

By Jack Rodgers (March 11, 2022, 11:12 AM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has added an attorney with over a decade of experience to its employment, labor, benefits and immigration practice, the firm recently announced. Travis J. Odom joins the firm's Houston office as a partner, after spending the past 12 years at Littler Mendelson PC as a shareholder, according to his LinkedIn profile. His work focuses on a range of employment and labor law issues, including disputing unemployment benefits, retaliation, discrimination and harassment claims before both federal and appellate courts, the firm said. In a statement March 7, Odom said he was excited to start his new role with the...

