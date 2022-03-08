FirstEnergy Execs Must Face Lightly Trimmed Bribery Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 8, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has trimmed a shareholder suit against FirstEnergy Corp. stemming from an alleged $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme that implicated Ohio's house speaker, finding the majority of the claims in the class action against the utility company pass muster. In a Monday opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley largely denied 10 separate motions to dismiss filed by FirstEnergy and various officers, directors and underwriters, finding the allegations from lead plaintiff Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association, or LACERA, to be "meritorious and compelling." Judge Marbley said that if he were to have dismissed LACERA's complaint...

