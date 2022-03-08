Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FirstEnergy Execs Must Face Lightly Trimmed Bribery Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 8, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has trimmed a shareholder suit against FirstEnergy Corp. stemming from an alleged $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme that implicated Ohio's house speaker, finding the majority of the claims in the class action against the utility company pass muster.

In a Monday opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley largely denied 10 separate motions to dismiss filed by FirstEnergy and various officers, directors and underwriters, finding the allegations from lead plaintiff Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association, or LACERA, to be "meritorious and compelling."

Judge Marbley said that if he were to have dismissed LACERA's complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!