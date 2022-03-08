Fla. Hotel Accused Of Discriminating Against Disabled Guests

By McCord Pagan (March 8, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Florida hotel has been sued in federal court for allegedly discriminating against guests with disabilities by not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Disabled Patriots of America Inc. and its member Rudolph Betancourt sued Prime Delray Hotel LLC, operating as Fairfield by Marriott Delray Beach I-95, in Florida federal court on Monday. Betancourt and the not-for-profit group allege the hotel discriminates against them through matters such as not clearly marking the accessible entrance, not providing enough compliant seating in the dining area and failing to make the security locks on the doors the required height. "Disabled Patriots of America...

