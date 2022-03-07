LA Wants Monsanto, Others To Pay For Toxic Water Cleanup

By Lauren Berg (March 7, 2022, 11:19 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced Monday that it is suing Bayer AG's Monsanto Co. and subsidiaries of Pfizer and Eastman Chemical in California state court, demanding that the companies pay to clean up their alleged contamination of bodies of water in the city with toxic chemicals. Echoing similar suits brought by Los Angeles County and Oakland, the city of LA says a previous incarnation of Monsanto — referred to as "Old Monsanto" in the complaint and which splintered into the different defendants — produced just about all the polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, used or sold in the U.S. for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS