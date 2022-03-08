SEC Developing More Rules Aimed At Shareholder Proposals

By Tom Zanki (March 8, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official told institutional investors Tuesday that regulators plan to unveil more rules seeking to clarify shareholder proposal policies, part of a raft of expected SEC rulemaking ideas. Renee Jones, director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, also shared details on other forthcoming proposals, including human capital and climate disclosures. As for shareholder proposals, a topic the agency has visited several times in recent years, the SEC's agenda indicates rule changes could be proposed by April. "We are considering ways to add clarity and to reduce ambiguity surrounding the application of certain provisions in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS