TikTok Privacy Suit Skirts Lloyd Knockout For Now

By Christopher Crosby (March 8, 2022, 3:50 PM GMT) -- Lawyers suing TikTok for allegedly breaching the privacy rights of children survived a potential knockout blow on Tuesday after a judge said it was too soon to say whether the lawsuit is barred by a landmark privacy decision at the U.K. Supreme Court. Lawyers behind the proposed privacy class action can serve claims on TikTok's English, American and Chinese subsidiaries, the High Court has said. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Judge Matthew Nicklin said that lawyers behind the proposed privacy class action could serve claims on the technology company's English, American and Chinese subsidiaries alleging that they had misused children's private information. The case raises a "serious...

