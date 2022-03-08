Seattle Tells Judge To Keep Suit Against Tribe In Dam Row

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 8, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- The city of Seattle urged a Washington federal court to keep alive its suit against a Native American tribe and its tribal court, arguing that the tribal court lacks jurisdiction over the city and a hydroelectric dam it operates. In a motion filed Monday, the city of Seattle contended that because the city is not a member of the federally recognized Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe and because the tribal court does not have jurisdiction over off-reservation activities related to the city's operation of a hydroelectric dam on the Skagit River, it should not be required to go through tribal court proceedings....

