6 Firms Vie To Lead Investor Suit Over Insurer COVID Costs

By Katryna Perera (March 8, 2022, 8:46 PM EST) -- Six firms including Labaton Sucharow LLP, Pomerantz LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP are competing to be lead counsel in a federal securities fraud suit against health insurer Bright Health Group Inc. over claims it misled investors about its ability to bear the weight of COVID-19-related costs during the company's initial public offering. The firms filed memos in New York federal court on Monday, urging the judge to name them as lead counsel of the proposed class along with their respective clients as lead plaintiff. Two of the firms also proposed additional counsel to join them. All six memos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS