Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boy Scouts Judge Chews Out Bickering Attys As Trial Looms

By Vince Sullivan (March 8, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- At the final pretrial conference Monday before the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy plan confirmation trial next week, a Delaware bankruptcy judge admonished the organization and the objectors to its proposed Chapter 11 for repeatedly failing to meet court-imposed deadlines and not cooperating to streamline the trial.

During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the lack of cooperation between the parties on preparing consensual lists of exhibits and witnesses during the confirmation trial was more of the same, even after the trial was delayed several times at the request of one party or another.

"Given the number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!