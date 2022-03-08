Boy Scouts Judge Chews Out Bickering Attys As Trial Looms

By Vince Sullivan (March 8, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- At the final pretrial conference Monday before the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy plan confirmation trial next week, a Delaware bankruptcy judge admonished the organization and the objectors to its proposed Chapter 11 for repeatedly failing to meet court-imposed deadlines and not cooperating to streamline the trial. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the lack of cooperation between the parties on preparing consensual lists of exhibits and witnesses during the confirmation trial was more of the same, even after the trial was delayed several times at the request of one party or another. "Given the number...

