Ga. Justices Won't Review LG Bid To End Faulty Battery Case

By Rosie Manins (March 9, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- A landmark ruling that LG Chem Ltd. can be sued in a Georgia state court over injuries allegedly caused by a faulty battery will not be reviewed by the Georgia Supreme Court, in a blow to the South Korean company's effort to end the case and others like it. The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday denied LG Chem's request that it review a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling from September, which held for the first time at the state's appellate level that the foreign manufacturer can be sued in Georgia because it directs its products into the Peach State's stream of...

