Court Tosses Immigrant Spouse's Stimulus Check Challenge

By Theresa Schliep (March 8, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A woman's suit contending she was wrongly deprived of pandemic relief payments from the IRS because of her marriage to an immigrant is barred by a federal law prohibiting court challenges that restrain tax collection, a Maryland federal court ruled. Juana Rueda's challenge to the federal government's distribution of the pandemic aid — authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and modified by later legislation — is prohibited by the Anti-Injunction Act, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander said in a memorandum opinion Monday. Rueda's suit challenging the denial of the payment, which was distributed as an advanced payment of a refundable...

