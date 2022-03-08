State Auto On The Hook To Defend Grocery Chain In BIPA Row

By Ganesh Setty (March 8, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday cited the familiar "Sesame Street" lyric "one of these things is not like the others" to explain why a State Auto Insurance unit cannot secure an early win in its bid to duck defense of a suit accusing a grocery store chain of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. State Automobile Mutual Insurance must defend a grocery store chain accused of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, after a judge found that the underlying claims that workers' fingerprints were illegally collected must be considered in light of examples the policy gave of an uncovered "employment-related...

