New Filings Claim 'Brazen' Deed Theft In NY Brownstone Row

By Emma Whitford (March 8, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- Two 2015 stipulations related to the sale of a Brooklyn brownstone were fraudulent and should be vacated, according to Tuesday court filings on behalf of an elderly woman whose family is locked in a protracted fight to regain ownership of the property. Counsel for Ida Robinson filed papers Tuesday seeking to restore a discontinued state court lawsuit brought against her in July 2015 by a prior owner of 964 Park Place. Robinson also asked for a temporary restraining order to prevent an eviction at the Crown Heights property, described in court papers as the family home. The motion comes as current...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS